(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s Unifin Financiera SAB faces a key test of investor confidence with its bid to tap the local credit market on Thursday amid jitters surrounding the country’s non-bank lenders.

The equipment leasing company is looking to place as much as 3 billion pesos ($145 million) in short-term notes, following a default by payroll lender Credito Real SAB earlier this month that has rocked the country’s credit market. Unifin’s dollar bonds due 2029 have fallen more than 30 cents since mid-January to a record low of 53 cents on the dollar this week.

Roger Horn, a senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities America in New York, said Unifin’s strategy to sell debt was risky if it did not already know it had enough buyers lined up.

“If they can pull this off, it would be a strong statement that the company does have market access and can help distinguish them from the payroll lenders,” Horn said.

Unifin’s bonds have dropped even though the company has not seen any ratings downgrades and is in a different business than Credito Real, which focuses on payroll loans. Credito Real struggled to raise cash to meet a Feb. 9 maturity that it ended up defaulting on, deepening investors’ concern about a sector that had already been hit by an accounting bombshell at payroll lender Alpha Holding that led it to file for bankruptcy last year.

Unifin’s chief executive officer Sergio Camacho told Bloomberg in an interview this week that the bond sale would help show that the company has diverse funding sources despite the contagion that has ruled out international bond issues.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.