(Bloomberg) -- Grupo Viva Aerobus SA, one of Mexico’s largest airlines, sold 1 billion pesos ($51 million) in its first sustainability-linked bond issuance, the company announced Thursday.

Viva’s sustainability goal is to reduce jet fuel carbon emissions intensity per revenue passenger-kilometer by 35% in 2029 compared to a 2015 baseline. The company said it already has a fleet with one of the lowest carbon dioxide emissions per passenger.

“This new sustainability-linked bond reaffirms our commitment toward a more sustainable future,” Juan Carlos Zuazua, chief executive officer of Viva, said in a statement accompanying the announcement. It aligns the airline’s target with the Transition Pathway Initiative for decarbonization in a 1.5°C climate scenario, he said.

The carrier has grown rapidly, overtaking legacy airline Grupo Aeromexico SAB in domestic passengers. Just four years ago, Viva Aerobus was in fourth place in the local market, but swept in to grab low-cost market share and expects to carry 20 million passengers this year, up from 15 million in 2021.

The 5-year bonds were issued in the local market at an interest rate of TIIE28 plus 220 basis points. The proceeds from the financing will be used to redeem the company’s VIVAACB19 bond and for general corporate purposes.

