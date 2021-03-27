(Bloomberg) --

Excess deaths in Mexico for 2020 and early 2021 exceeded 417,000, more than double the current official number of fatalities from the coronavirus, the federal government reported.

On Thursday Mexico became the third country with more than 200,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, trailing only U.S. and Brazil, countries with much larger populations.

But the overall toll from the pandemic is assumed to be much higher because of the low level of testing that left many Covid cases undiagnosed -- Mexico’s 2.2 million cases rank 14th globally -- and overstretched health systems that curtailed treatment for other conditions.

Excess deaths of 326,069 for 2020 were 45% higher than Mexico would expect in a regular year, the government reported in February. In the new report, reflecting the first six weeks of 2021, that figure reached 417,002.

Mexico is looking to ramp up its vaccination pace, now running at about 175,000 doses per day. At that rate it would take almost three years to cover 75% of the country’s population with a two-dose vaccine.

The U.S. is expected to send 2.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Mexico, with 1.5 million due to arrive on Sunday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.