Aug 7, 2020
Mexico Seeks to Delay Election of Inter-American Bank President
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Mexico called for delaying the election of a new president for Inter-American Development Bank after the Trump administration tried to position an American to lead the regional lender for the first time ever.
Mexico’s finance ministry said in a Twitter post that more discussion is needed about the role of the institution during the global pandemic. The move comes after the European Union also supported delaying the vote, scheduled for next month.
