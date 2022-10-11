(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s Senate voted to prohibit and criminally punish so-called conversion therapy, which is used to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

The legislative reforms ban any therapy or treatment used to “impede, restrict, diminish, annul or suppress a person’s sexual orientation, identity or gender expression,” the Citizens Movement political party said in a statement.

The changes to the Federal Penal Code and the Health General Law were approved with 69 votes in favor, two against and 16 abstentions, the Senate said on its Twitter. The lower house will subsequently vote on the bill.

“There’s nothing to cure, it is not a disease,” Citizens Movement Senator Patricia Mercado, who was one of the people to first present the proposal in 2018, said on Twitter after the vote. “These are cruel and inhuman treatments that we have to stop in our country because they cause great pain and damage.”

Along with Mercado, the legislative proposal was first presented in 2018 by Green Party Senator Alejandra Lagunes, Morena Senator Citlalli Hernandez, who serves as the ruling party’s secretary general, and activists, LGBTQ rights organization Yaaj Mexico said in a statement. Until today, 12 states, including Mexico City, had prohibited conversion therapy, the organization added.

“This law reaffirms the need to put an end to practices without a scientific basis that violate the human rights of the people submitted to conversion therapy,” Yaaj Mexico said.

Senator Lagunes said on Twitter the Senate will continue working to protect LGBTQ rights in the country. “No person should be forced to change who they are,” she said. “Diversity enriches us as a society.”

