(Bloomberg) -- Mexico is kicking off the construction of a seventh oil refinery amid a call by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for the country to become self-sufficient in energy production.

The country “depends too much on buying foreign gasoline,” the president, commonly known as AMLO, said at an event Sunday in Paraiso, Tabasco, where the refinery will be built. The bidding process for the six phases of the refinery begins at the end of June.

The leader also used the platform to rally the country after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened in the past week to slap a 5% tariff on all goods from Mexico if it doesn’t curb an unprecedented surge in migrants over the U.S. southern border. While AMLO reiterated Mexico’s good relations with the U.S., he also said Sunday that his nation “isn’t a colony of any foreign country.”

The refinery will include a 150 billion peso ($7.7 billion) investment and will be inaugurated in three years, AMLO said. The project will be built by the government rather than a third party, he added.

