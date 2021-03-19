(Bloomberg) -- The case for ‘buy Mexico’ is building up.

Mexican stocks are drawing a growing number of bullish bets after five years of underperformance relative to its larger Latin American counterpart, Brazil. Mexico stuck to an austere budget during the pandemic, while exports and remittances are expected to benefit from a pickup in U.S. growth to 5.6% this year, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists and strategists.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s growing political uncertainty and doubts about the pace of its economic recovery are giving dedicated emerging-markets investors pause.

“Mexico is in a better spot to outperform” in the region, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s head of equity strategy for Latin America Emy Shayo said in a report this week. She upgraded Mexico stocks to overweight, citing the country’s strong fiscal position and higher U.S. growth. Brazil was moved to neutral after about four years of an overweight rating.

Brazil’s benchmark Ibovespa equity index is lagging the Mexbol index in local currency terms year-to-date, after outperforming every year since 2016. Brazil coronavirus deaths are at a record level, while cases are currently falling in Mexico, where the government has been more aggressive in lining up vaccines that could help the nation emerge from its worst economic collapse in nearly a century.

Brazil has also been battered by surging inflation forecasts and mounting skepticism about market-friendly reforms, which were promised by President Jair Bolsonaro during his electoral campaign. On Wednesday, the country’s central bank delivered a bigger-than-expected rate hike in order to fight rising prices.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s proximity to the strong U.S. economy is expected to give it a boost.

“Strong growth in the U.S. will likely benefit Mexico, which also spent less than its emerging-market peers amid the pandemic,” said Will Pruett, a Boston-based money manager who oversees about $7.4 billion at Fidelity Investments, including about $400 million in the Fidelity Latin America Fund. He said he’s slightly overweight Mexico and neutral Brazil.

Among Mexican stocks, some of Pruett’s top picks include financials such as Qualitas Controladora SAB, Banco del Bajio SA and Unifin Financiera SAB. Last month, Bank of America Corp. moved Mexico to overweight and said top U.S. cement supplier Cemex SAB and mining firm Grupo Mexico SAB were among its preferences.

Messy Politics

A risk to the bullish Mexico view could be a messier political outlook ahead, according to Shayo. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, and the ruling Morena party will face a major test with midterm elections in early June.

That risk hasn’t hurt sentiment yet. Investors turned less optimistic on Brazilian assets this month, while sentiment toward Mexico and Chile continued to improve, according to a BofA survey of Latin American fund managers who oversee about $86 billion. About 48% of them expect equities to outperform other asset classes in Mexico in the next six months, above the survey’s historical average.

Read More: U.S. Stimulus Is Delivering the Cash to Mexicans That AMLO Won’t

Pablo Riveroll, the head of Latin American equities at Schroders Plc in London, has been adding to Mexico, but without selling Brazil. “On Brazil, this may be the last chance we get to buy beneficiaries of the re-opening of the economy like retailers and malls, some of which are at very depressed prices,” he said.

Meddling in the state-owned oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA led offshore investors to dump Brazilian assets. Foreigners pulled almost 7 billion reais ($1.3 billion) out of local stocks in February, excluding inflows through equity offerings, and outflows continued this month.

Fiscal reforms and more evidence of corporate recovery would be triggers for Brazil going forward, according to Morgan Harting, a New York-based money manager at AllianceBernstein.

“If companies are able to start meeting high growth expectations, that would get our attention,” said Harting.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.