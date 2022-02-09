(Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador suggested pausing relations with Spain, stepping up the attacks on the government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez after disagreements over the role of Spanish investment in the country.

AMLO, as the president is known, said on Wednesday that the engagement between the two countries could be restored once Sanchez’s government ends its term. He stopped short of officially announcing an end to diplomatic relationship with Spain.

“We’re going to give ourselves some time to respect one another, so that they don’t see us as a land of conquest. We want to have good relations with all government, with all the people of the world, but we don’t want them to rob us,” AMLO told reporters during his daily press briefing. “I’d wish for the relationship to not be the same as it was before.”

While Sanchez was the first world leader to visit AMLO shortly after his inauguration in late 2018, that didn’t prevent the nationalist president from over the years repeatedly attacking Spanish companies such as Iberdrola SA for their involvement in Mexico’s energy opening almost a decade ago.

The Spanish government didn’t immediately reply to a comment request on AMLO’s suggestion.

In early 2019 after Sanchez’s visit to Mexico City, AMLO sent a letter to the King of Spain asking him to apologize for the abuses committed by Spanish forces in the conquest of Mexico about 500 years ago. The Spanish government at the time rejected the request.

