(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s Finance Ministry nominated Banxico adviser Omar Mejia Castelazo to the central bank’s board, an unexpected choice to replace its most dovish member Gerardo Esquivel.

Mejia Castelazo has been an adviser to the five-member board since 2019 and previously worked as deputy treasurer for the federal government and ran Mexico City’s financial administration office, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

His name, which wasn’t cited in shortlists of possible candidates for the job, now heads to the senate for approval.

The pick is “a real surprise,” said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Grupo Financiero BASE. “Everything seems to indicate that he has the credentials to be there, so that’s one uncertainty less for the board. The fact that he was an adviser to the board will make the transition much easier because he has monetary policy experience.”

Mejia Castelazo, who holds an economics degree from Mexico’s top public university UNAM, has “a solid academic base and broad experience to comply with this responsibility,” the Finance Ministry said in the statement.

As a central banker, he’ll likely be less dovish than Esquivel and “probably be more aligned to the board’s current view of keeping Banxico’s credibility as an inflation-fighting central bank,” according to Barclays head of Latin America economics, Gabriel Casillas.

Mexico’s central bank has raised its key interest rate 650 basis points to a record 10.5% in a monetary tightening campaign that began last June. But inflation still hovers at 7.8% a year, more than double the bank’s target rate of 3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Read More: Banxico to Note Esquivel Concerns on Hawkish Stance, Heath Says

Esquivel, whose term finished at the end of the year, had regularly called for less aggressive interest rate hikes than the rest of the board. In December, he voted to slow the tightening pace to a quarter point from three quarters of a percentage point, while the rest of the board backed a half-point hike.

