(Bloomberg) -- Mexico tapped international debt markets on Tuesday, kicking off bond sales from Latin American governments this year and marking the country’s first new issuance in more than eight months.

Mexico will issue benchmark global dollar notes due in five, 12 and 30 years, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it. The bonds may yield around 130, 240 and 255 basis points over Treasuries, the person said. The exact size of the deal will be set later.

The North American country is expected to see the largest increase in net debt issuance among its regional peers this year as the government signals fiscal deterioration, Nathalie Marshik, a managing director for fixed income at BNP Paribas in New York, wrote in a note last month.

Mexico has presidential elections scheduled for June, and Claudia Sheinbaum, the candidate from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s party, has been holding a lead in opinion polls. The current administration has signaled willingness to support state-run oil driller Petroleos Mexicanos.

The country’s bonds were among the worst performers across emerging markets on Tuesday, with notes due in 2053 sliding 2 cents on the dollar.

Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Santander are running the transaction.

--With assistance from Maria Elena Vizcaino and Caleb Mutua.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.