(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s president says his country will challenge a measure signed Monday by Texas Governor Greg Abbott that allows state law enforcement to arrest migrants who entered the US without authorization.

Abbott has repeatedly clashed with the White House over efforts to keep migrants out of Texas and increase inspections of goods trucked through the US-Mexico border. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has accused the governor of using such measures for political gain ahead of the 2024 US presidential election.

“We’re always going to be against these measures, and we want to say to our countrymen and migrants that we’re defending them. The governor of Texas is acting this way because he wants to be a candidate for vice president,” AMLO, as the president is known, said Tuesday at his daily press briefing. “He’s not going to gain anything with this measure.”

