(Bloomberg) -- President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he will consider reversing Mexico’s energy opening after 2021, stoking the worst fears of international oil companies that have invested billions in the country since the end of the state monopoly.

Lopez Obrador may consider amending the constitution to change the energy legislation that opened the market after almost seven decades of state control after reaching the second part of his mandate, he said. While his government will respect the more than 100 contracts already awarded under the reform approved in 2014, he will seek to enshrine the rights of the state-owned energy companies Petroleos Mexicanos and the national utility CFE “so that there is no turning back”, he said.

“I said we will work with the current legal framework three years. If a constitutional reform is needed, we will embark on it in the second part of government,” AMLO, as the president is known, said during his daily morning press conference in Mexico City on Wednesday, without providing details.

A constitutional change to the energy opening would be the biggest blow yet to oil companies that have spent billions of dollars investing in the country’s vast, largely unexplored oil territory. International firms, including Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Chevron Corp, BP Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp, have swarmed into the country since the first competitive oil auctions in 2015.

Yet they’ve faced criticism from Lopez Obrador for not producing oil quickly enough. A nationalist leader who put the revival of the state-owned oil producer Pemex at the center of his government’s strategy, AMLO suspended new auctions until companies showed results as soon as he arrived to power in late 2018.

The possible reversal comes after the energy reforms of Lopez Obrador’s predecessor Enrique Pena Nieto took a beating the past week when one of its high-profile advocates, former Pemex chief Emilio Lozoya, was brought to Mexico to face trial for alleged corruption. Last week, Lopez Obrador said that Lozoya had already given initial testimony that bribes were paid to lawmakers to pass the industry’s reform.

