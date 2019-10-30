(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s militarized police force has a new task: to stop people from hailing an Uber at any airport.

After meeting with the nation’s taxi association, the Interior Ministry agreed to ask the new National Guard and the Communications and Transportation Ministry to carry out sting operations at the country’s 56 airports to make sure that taxis with a federal permit are the only ones allowed to load passengers, according to a statement by the Ministry.

Across the country, Mexican security forces continue to grapple with insecurity as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s administration has come under fire for its handling of the release of Ovidio Guzman, the son of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. More than 25,000 members of Lopez Obrador’s newly created guard have also been deployed to the south border to stop undocumented immigrants in response to demands from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The announcement received quick backlash on social media from people wondering if airport raids are really the best use of the National Guard, following a recent shooting in Michoacan that left 14 police officers dead and another in the state of Guerrero that left one soldier and 14 civilians dead.

Uber Mexico’s press office declined to comment.

In response, Deputy Interior Minister Ricardo Peralta said this won’t represent any “special” operations since the restrictions of who can operate in federal areas are already mandated by law. Earlier this month, 4,000 taxi drivers took to Mexico City’s streets, blocking major avenues and access to the capital’s airport to protest against digital platforms like Uber, Didi and Cabify.

In 2016, the country’s antitrust regulator Cofece said taxi services at the Mexico City airport were operating under relative monopolistic practices that were causing inflated prices.

