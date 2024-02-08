(Bloomberg) -- Mexico is expected to keep borrowing costs unchanged on Thursday, standing out as the only major Latin American central bank that hasn’t started easing monetary policy, while Peru is seen delivering its sixth-straight interest rate cut.

All but four of 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg see Mexico holding its key rate at a record 11.25%, as headline inflation is still above its target. The remaining four expect a 25 basis-point cut.

Peru is expected to cut its key rate by a quarter point to 6.25%, from a peak of 7.75% in September, according to all 13 economists surveyed.

Mexico’s Long Hold

Current rate: 11.25%

Time of decision: Thursday, 2 p.m. ET

Mexico’s central bank, known as Banxico, is broadly expected to deliver its first cut in March, after the five-person board signaled in minutes from their December meeting that cuts would come this year but some members insisted they be “cautious.”

Analysts will be looking closely for any change to the bank’s phrasing in its statement accompanying the decision, as it finds itself stuck between its current high rate and inflation that’s expected to have accelerated for the third-straight month in January.

“We see the first half of the year as complicated in general for the inflationary outlook,” said Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Finamex Casa de Bolsa. But “the monetary stance is pretty restrictive, so that opens up the possibility of cuts.”

Headline inflation is seen accelerating to 4.88% in a January print due to be published Thursday, up from 4.66% in December. But core inflation, which strips out volatile items like fuel and is closely watched in Mexico, is expected to slow from 5.09% to 4.72%. Banxico targets inflation at 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“Forward guidance should reiterate that rates are likely to remain unchanged “for some time” and that future decisions will depend on new information. We see policymakers cutting rates in March, when slower inflation and more moderate growth should allow for some accommodation.”

— Felipe Hernandez, Latin America economist

Pressure to soon begin reducing borrowing costs likely eased last week, when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said it would be prudent “to give it some time” before relaxing his bank’s stance.

Economists were unmoved by Powell’s comments in their expectation for a quarter-point cut by Banxico in March, according to a Citibanamex survey published Tuesday. But they did raise expectations for year-end inflation to 4.08% from 4%, predicting that Banxico will finish 2024 above its target range.

In November, Banxico tweaked its monetary policy guidance, saying it will hold the rate “for some time,” dropping more hawkish language in previous statements about keeping it for an “extended period.”

Economists see Mexico’s gross domestic product climbing 2.4% this year, according to the Citibanamex poll.

Cutting in Peru

Current rate: 6.5%

Time of decision: Thursday, 6 p.m. ET

Peru is forecast to cut rates for a sixth month in a row on Thursday, as inflation continues to slow faster than expected and is already scratching the upper boundary of the central bank’s target range.

Annual inflation in January came in at 3.02%, surprising economists. The central bank maintains an inflation target band of between 1% and 3%, but inflation has been above the upper limit since June 2021.

Peru’s economy is also weak, boosting chances of a rate cut, with analysts forecasting only a mild recovery in coming months, a year after social unrest severely impacted economic output. Finance Minister Alex Contreras has said that a recovery is underway. Although he has been wrong in the past, banks like BBVA have forecast mild growth in the short-term.

Weather risks also appear to have eased, as the impact to agriculture from El Niño rains have been weaker than once forecast.

