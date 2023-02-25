(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s foreign ministry said it “regretted” Peru’s decision to permanently withdraw its ambassador to the North American nation, but that it would nevertheless maintain diplomatic operations in the South American country.

“The Government of Mexico will maintain its level of diplomatic and consular representation to promote ties between our peoples and provide care to the Mexican community in Peru,” according to a government statement.

Peru escalated tensions with Mexico on Friday evening by announcing the ambassador’s withdrawal over Mexico’s support for ousted former president Pedro Castillo.

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has expressed support for Castillo, granting asylum to his family and saying he was the victim of a “coup.” That has sparked tensions with Peru President Dina Boluarte, who took office in December after Castillo was ousted and arrested for illegally trying to dissolve congress and rule by decree.

Peru has been embroiled in a political crisis since Castillo’s arrest, with protests, now fading, demanding Boluarte’s resignation and asking early presidential elections, a decision on which congress has failed to reach an agreement

