(Bloomberg) -- Mexico is nominating Deputy Central Bank Governor Gerardo Esquivel as its candidate to head the Inter-American Development Bank, withdrawing an earlier proposal for former United Nations official Alicia Barcena, before an official deadline Friday, people familiar with the decision said.

US concerns over Barcena’s political stance is part of why the Mexican government is picking another candidate, the people said, asking not to be named commenting on private conversations. The candidacy of Esquivel, whose term at the country’s central bank expires at the end of the year, was already presented to the IDB, as the bank is known, two of the people said.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had initially proposed Barcena, the former chief of the United Nations’ Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, to lead the IDB at a press conference in September. The candidates to the Washington-based job, one of the most prestigious in Latin America’s finance, need to be officially submitted by country members before Friday night.

Barcena said in a tweet on Wednesday that she had withdrawn her candidacy for “personal reasons.”

Lopez Obrador’s decision to put forward Esquivel’s name for the IDB in the end potentially leaves a job to be filled on the five-member board of the bank, which is headed by Governor Victoria Rodriguez. Banxico, as the independent central bank is known, is in the midst of a hiking cycle in which Esquivel has often been the most dovish voice, opting at times for more moderate increases than his peers.

“We’ll see in the future,” AMLO, as the president is known, told the press in October when asked whether he would name Esquivel for another Banxico term after 2022.

Esquivel, who holds a PhD in Economics from Harvard University and was a researcher at the IDB, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, has served on the central bank board since 2019. Banxico has raised interest rates from 4% in June 2021 to 9.25% in its latest decision in September, in order to counteract annual inflation that in October stood at 8.41%.

Mexico’s presidential office and the country’s Finance Ministry, which is in charge of government relations with the bank, didn’t reply to a comment request on the IDB strategy. Esquivel wouldn’t comment on the information saying Banxico is in a quiet period ahead of Thursday’s rate decision.

The bank’s board of governors, mostly finance ministers from the IDB’s 48 member countries, are scheduled to interview the candidates next week and make a decision on Nov. 20.

