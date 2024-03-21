(Bloomberg) -- Mexico said it will provide jobs and a $660-dollar stipend to Venezuelans who agree to return to their homeland as part of a joint effort to reduce migration.

Major firms including Empresas Polar, Petroleos de Venezuela, Grupo Bimbo and Fomento Economico Mexicano have agreed to provide migrants with jobs paying $110 per month for at least six months as an incentive to return to Venezuela, Foreign Affairs Minister Alicia Barcena said on Thursday. Barcena didn’t say how many migrants could apply for the program.

The plan comes five months after a meeting between Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro and Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and also follows a December renewal of repatriation flights from Mexico, which has seen increased flows of Venezuela migrants trying to reach the southern US border.

Read More: Mexico Sends First Immigrant Flight to Venezuela Since January

Mexico faces pressure from US officials to knock down the number of migrants at the countries’ shared border in a bid to alleviate pressure on US resources and improve President Joe Biden’s reputation among voters ahead of the election in November.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the number of people enrolled. The story was reported earlier by daily newspaper Reforma.

--With assistance from Andreina Itriago Acosta.

