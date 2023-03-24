(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s Supreme Court accepted a challenge from the country’s Electoral Institute INE against the electoral reform passed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s supporters in congress, temporarily suspending its application while it assess its constitutionality.

Justice Javier Laynez Potisek granted the suspension requested by the INE to maintain unchanged the electoral laws in force before the reform while it considers the challenge, according to a Supreme Court statement on Friday night.

The Supreme Court said in the statement that on previous occasions it has granted the suspension of laws when they could violate human rights.

“In the event that we are dealing with, it’s about the possible violation of the political-electoral rights of the citizens,” it said.

The court asked Mexico’s congress and the presidency to present responses to the challenge within legally stipulated time.

On Feb. 22, the senate passed a bill that intended to complete the overhaul of the country’s election regulator, a long-sought objective of AMLO, as the Mexican president is known. The bill sought to change the laws on institutions and electoral procedures, political parties and electoral challenges, respectively, including axing funding for the INE and cutting its workforce.

The opposition denounced that the law was an attempt by AMLO to seek political advantages ahead of the 2024 general elections. Eurasia Group said in a note last week the Supreme Court was likely to suspend the electoral bill, which would shield the dispute from the incoming electoral processes.

