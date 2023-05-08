(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s Supreme Court annulled Monday part of the reform that reduced funding and personnel of the election regulator, known as the INE, on the grounds that the proper legislative process had not been followed by the country’s congress.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had sought an overhaul of the regulator, which he has accused of running up excessive costs and of being partisan, and had settled for a revised version of the original proposal, known as “Plan B.” Nine of the eleven ministers on the Supreme Court voted in favor of invalidating the reform approved by lawmakers.

The changes approved by Congress had been potentially important for the general election scheduled for mid-2024 and for a vote to pick governors in two states in 2023.

