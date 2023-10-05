(Bloomberg) -- Mexican peso traders are rushing to buy short-maturing currency options on view that wild swings are likely to continue over the next few weeks as bulls unwind positions after the currency breached its 200-moving average. Implied volatility rose to 15.6%, the most since March, further dimming the appeal of the currency, known for its attractive carry-to-volatility ratio. The government’s surprise move on airport concession agreements will likely push traders to wonder if other sectors may also be targeted, adding even more pressure on the currency.

