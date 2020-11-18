Mexico Warned U.S. About DEA on Its Soil After General’s Arrest

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s government warned the U.S. it didn’t want foreign agents on its soil after its former defense minister was arrested in Los Angeles without the country’s knowledge, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Shortly after the warning, the Justice Department asked for the dismissal of the charges against General Salvador Cienfuegos, which included drug trafficking and money laundering. A federal judge in Brooklyn agreed to the dismissal on Wednesday. Cienfuegos will be sent back to Mexico where the government is investigating the case and will decide whether to detain him.

The unusual warning was reported earlier by the New York Times.

Mexico expressed dissatisfaction with both the relationship with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the security partnership in general, the person said, asking not to be identified because the talks between governments are private. The U.S. was told it couldn’t have it both ways, by asking for extraditions and agents on the ground and then running undercover operations behind the nation’s back, another person familiar with the conversations told Bloomberg News.

Neither person had knowledge of a direct threat, or a quid pro quo, to oust the DEA if Cienfuegos was not returned.

But Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador fumed for weeks over his lack of knowledge of the investigation into Cienfuegos that led to his arrest on Oct. 15.

After the arrest, the president warned that the role of the DEA in Mexico would be investigated, and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told Mexican magazine Proceso it would come under review.

The U.S. National Security Council and the Justice Department declined to comment on Wednesday evening.

Cienfuegos was accused by the U.S. of helping the H2 drug cartel by targeting its rivals for military action and warning it of U.S. investigations, among other acts.

Prosecutors cited thousands of intercepted Blackberry messages to paint a picture of Cienfuegos, nicknamed “Padrino,” or Godfather, as an all-powerful benefactor who made sure thousands of kilograms of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and marijuana made their way into U.S. cities.

In an unusual demand, Judge Carol Amon made Acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme himself appear in court on Wednesday to explain the turnabout.

“The office stands behind its case,” he said of the Eastern District of New York. While he had “no concern” over the strength of the case, he told Amon, “there was a balancing, frankly, of interest” involving “the United States’ relationship with Mexico and with cooperative law enforcement efforts that touch upon this case, including public corruption.”

