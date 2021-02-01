(Bloomberg) -- Playstudios Inc., an online game operator backed by casino giant MGM Resorts International, is going public via a $1.1 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

The Las Vegas-based company, which offers free-to-play online blackjack and slot-machine games, said Monday it’s combining with Acies Acquisition Corp., a shell company founded last year. Acies’s chairman is Jim Murren, former chief executive officer of MGM. Bloomberg News reported on talks between the parties last week.

Playstudios’ founder and CEO, Andrew Pascal, will continue in that role with the new company. He said the public offering will allow the business to grow faster. Playstudios shareholders will receive $150 million in cash and own about 64% of the shares of the new entity, with MGM Resorts retaining 10%.

Institutional investors are putting $250 million into the business. Those investors include BlackRock Inc., Neuberger Berman Funds and MGM Resorts, which offers perks like free rooms to players to build loyalty.

The company plans to release a prerecorded investor presentation on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. New York time.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.