(Bloomberg) -- MGM China Holdings Ltd. will inject 4.8 billion patacas ($594 million) into its subsidiary which holds a sub-concession for the operation of casino games in Macau, according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing.

The subsidiary, MGM Grand Paradise, will tender for a new gaming concession in Macau, the company said. If the tender is successful, Pansy Ho will serve as managing director of MGM Grand Paradise for the concession term and will receive 730,000 Class B shares, it said.

The investment and services agreement with Ho are designed to comply with new laws in Macau covering gaming concessions. The rules require new concessionaires to have at least 5 billion patacas of capital and a managing director that is a permanent resident and holds at least 15% of the concessionaire’s capital.

