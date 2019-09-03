(Bloomberg) -- MGM Resorts International will convert the site of the worst shooting in modern U.S. history into a community center and sports facility, and is working to come up with a permanent public memorial at the location.

The north end of the festival grounds -- below the company’s Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas -- will eventually host sporting events and other gatherings, the company said Tuesday. Until those plans are underway, the ground will serve as a parking area for games and concerts at nearby Allegiant Stadium.

The shooter, Stephen Paddock, killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more on Oct. 1, 2017, when he opened fire on Harvest Festival concert fans from a hotel room at Mandalay Bay.

In May, the company said it might pay as much as $800 million to settle liability lawsuits stemming from the shooting.

To contact the reporter on this story: Rob Golum in Los Angeles at rgolum@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.