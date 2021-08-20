(Bloomberg) -- Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Annapurna Pictures will make “Addams Family 2” available for at-home rental the same day it opens in theaters, according to a person familiar with the plans, the latest sign that Covid-19 continues to upend movie studios’ plans.

The animated sequel, based on characters from a popular cartoon and TV series, is being released by United Artists Releasing, a joint venture between the two companies, and is scheduled to open in U.S. theaters Oct. 1. The previous installment in the franchise grossed more than $200 million worldwide.

With theater attendance uncertain because of the delta variant of Covid-19, movie studios are adapting the release plans for their movies to ensure they can reach as many viewers as possible. MGM doesn’t own a major streaming service to supplement the theatrical release, and will instead offer it via video-on-demand at home.

The studio, which has agreed to be acquired by Amazon.com Inc., didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“Addams Family 2” is scheduled to open the same weekend as “Hotel Transylvania 4.” Amazon is reportedly negotiating for global streaming rights to that Sony Corp. picture. “The Many Saints of Newark,” also scheduled to open that weekend, will debut on HBO Max at the same time.

