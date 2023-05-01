(Bloomberg) -- MGM Resorts International acquired a majority stake in Push Gaming Holding Ltd., a maker of online and mobile slot machine games, in the latest sign of its shift into the digital arena.

MGM acquired the stake through its LeoVegas subsidiary, an online gambling business acquired last year, according to a statement Monday. Push makes over 30 games, with names such as Razor Shark and Wild Swarm. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

A casino operator best known for properties such as the Bellagio in Las Vegas, MGM has been expanding into digital products with the market for land-based casinos already built out and new licenses hard to win.

The push has accelerated since Barry Diller’s IAC Inc. began acquiring shares three years ago and more states began legalizing online betting. IAC is now the largest investor in Las Vegas-based MGM with a 17% stake.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.