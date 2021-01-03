(Bloomberg) -- MGM Resorts International made a renewed offer to buy U.K. gaming company Entain PLC after an earlier all-cash $10 billion overture was rejected, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. casino operator’s offer for the owner of the British gambling brand Ladbrokes has a substantial stock component and is above the 12.85 pounds-a-share offer in MGM’s previous offer late last year. Entain closed Thursday at about 11.33 pounds.

The new bid comes with financial backing from the MGM’s largest shareholder, IAC/InterActiveCorp., Dow Jones said.

