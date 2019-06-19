(Bloomberg) -- The international team investigating the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine for the first time named three Russians and a Ukrainian that it said were responsible for shooting down the aircraft.

Almost five years after 298 people died when a Russian-made surface-to-air missile detonated just feet from the Boeing 777 at cruising altitude, the Joint Investigation Team said that it will prosecute Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy, and Oleg Pulatov as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.

International arrest warrants will be issued on Wednesday and proceedings are due to commence at a special criminal court in the Netherlands on March 9, the investigation team said in a news conference. The Russians are currently in Russia and the Ukrainian suspect is believed to be in separatist-held territory, the team said.

The identification of the suspects came more than a year after the investigators said they had found proof the BUK missile that downed the plane on July 17, 2014 belonged to a Russia-based military unit, the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade in Kursk. That conclusion led the Netherlands and Australia to say they hold Russia responsible for its role in the crash. Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected those accusations.

Before the report was released, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on whether Russia would hand over any of its citizens if they were named as suspects. “You know our position on this investigation. Russia did not have the opportunity to participate,” he told reporters on a conference call.

The Russian government said last year in response to the allegation that its military wasn’t involved in the crash and that Russia never sent missiles to Ukrainian territory, according to an Interfax report that cited the Defense Ministry in Moscow. Ukraine, the U.S. and the European Union accuse Russia of backing separatists in eastern Ukraine in a war that has killed 13,000 in the past five years. Russia denies involvement.

Most of the victims of the flight en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur were Dutch citizens, making it a sensitive topic in the Netherlands and prompting King Willem-Alexander to say the MH17 crash remains an “open wound” in Dutch society.

The five countries working together in the investigation -- Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine -- in July of 2017 picked the Netherlands as the country where suspects will be prosecuted.

