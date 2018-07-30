(Bloomberg) -- The team investigating Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 said it’s unable to determine the real cause of the aircraft’s disappearance.

A safety investigation report released in Kuala Lumpur on Monday detailed numerous possibilities including the plane’s systems being manipulated to the intervention of third parties, without being able to point to a single cause.

MH370 vanished on March 8, 2014, en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur with 239 people on board. Investigators have never been able to explain why the jet abandoned its designated route shortly into the flight, traversed Malaysia and then cruised south over the Indian Ocean.

