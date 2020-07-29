(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s MI6 Secret Intelligence Service, which counters terrorist threats from overseas, announced Richard Moore, a former ambassador to Turkey, as its new Chief on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old will be known as ‘C’, a role made famous by the James Bond movies. He is due to take up the position in the fall.

Moore, who was a senior official at the Foreign Office, studied at Oxford and Harvard Universities. He lists his interests as golf, hiking, scuba-diving, Turkish carpets and porcelain and visiting historical sites.

He will take over the role from Alex Younger and inherits an agency which has had to shift its focus from Islamist-based counter-terrorism to focus on threats from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.