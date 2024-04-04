(Bloomberg) -- Miami-Dade County is scrapping a $2.5 billion debt package after backlash the proposal failed include funding to improve one of the worst transit networks in the nation.

The property tax-backed bond, originally slated to be put to vote later this year, is now being redrawn and will be pitched again in 2026, according to Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Under the original proposal, most of the money would be used for housing, climate resiliency and sewage infrastructure. Transit wasn’t included.

After feedback from local politicians and business leaders, “the need to put forward a transit plan was clear,” Cava said in a video posted on social media.

Miami consistently ranks among the most congested cities in the world, with traffic soaring even though the county’s population has remained relatively stable since 2020. Public transit options are scant and potential projects have stalled in places like Miami Beach.

“As Miami-Dade has seen record growth, we’ve also been challenged to address pressing needs that require bold action,” Cava said.

