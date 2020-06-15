(Bloomberg) -- The mayors of Miami and Miami Beach said they are cautiously watching indicators of a recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, but they don’t currently plan to reinstate lockdowns or otherwise roll back the reopenings of their economies.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said it would take a concerning increase in hospitalizations to return to a stay-home scenario. He said cases and positivity rates among test batches were both increasing, but hospitalizations remained more stable.

He said he was concerned that two of the three main indicators -- meaning cases and positivity -- were trending in the wrong direction. Suarez and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, who spoke at the same event, said they would refrain from going into the next phase of reopening at this time, meaning night clubs and entertainment venues will stay closed.

“We’re kind of sounding the alarm,” Suarez said.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, whose county encompasses the two cities and more, plans to hold a virtual press conference later Monday.

