(Bloomberg) -- The owners of Miami Beach’s legendary Clevelander hotel are offering to give up its hard-partying ways in a bid to reshape the city’s Art Deco skyline.

Jesta Group is pitching construction of two 12-story luxury condominiums. The Montreal-based owner said it would keep the hotel intact, but would surrender its outdoor entertainment license, which for decades has allowed the venue to hold raucous parties for up to 700 people until 5 a.m. Jesta would also drop a lawsuit against the city after authorities tried to limit late-night alcohol sales and reduce noise.

This is Jesta’s second attempt to win over authorities after they proposed replacing the Clevelander with a 30-story residential tower, a plan that sparked uproar among residents concerned the building would dwarf Ocean Drive’s famed Art Deco architecture, which is typically capped at just five stories.

The developer had been trying to leverage the Live Local Act, a controversial Florida law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis last year that’s already spurred a wave of high-rise development proposals across the state. The act allows increased density and height allowances for projects that incorporate a 40% affordable housing component. In their new proposal, Jesta says they’ll withdraw the affordable housing project in exchange for permission to build the luxury condos.

The developers though say they won’t give up on the first more ambitious plan, leading to accusations that they’re weaponizing the Live Local Act to get what they want.

Dan Gelber, Miami Beach’s former mayor, who was termed out last year, lashed out at the developers tactics.

“The pathway the Clevelander has forged is clear: be as loud, foment as much chaos as possible, threaten the city, and then take a windfall,” said Gelber.

A Jesta spokesperson didn’t immediately provide comment.

Jesta’s latest plan is getting a more receptive hearing because of the reduced scale. But it continues to draw criticism from commissioners because it could pave the way for other developers to claim they should also have the right to build higher in the historically protected district. Ocean Drive’s current limit is 50 feet, but Jesta’s two condo towers would each rise to 150 feet.

The developers presented their revised proposal to Miami Beach officials this week, and the parties are scheduled to come back to the table in May.

“I know it’s somewhat controversial, I know it’s bold, but we truly believe that transforming our property, which is the most iconic nightlife venue in South Beach, into a high-end residential development is going to be transformative for the neighborhood,” Anthony O’Brien, Jesta’s Senior Managing Director, said at a land use meeting.

“I don’t think anyone was super psyched about what I called a ‘scare tactic’ with the Live Local 30-story tower,” said Commissioner Tanya Bhatt at the zoning meeting. “But once that died down, and we can have a conversation, that’s really the only way we can move the needle forward.”

Commissioner Alex Fernandez said he’s interested in exploring an agreement, but he also expressed concern about setting a precedent that could encourage developers to use the Live Local Act to strong-arm the city into deals.

“I want to be careful because I don’t want anyone to perceive this as: ‘oh look, Miami Beach, you can go to Miami Beach with a Live Local application if you want to get up-zoning,’ and then we can be strong-armed,” Fernandez said.

The brouhaha comes as Miami Beach grapples with its reputation as a party destination, with city officials attempting to curtail alcohol sales after 2 a.m. and crack down on spring break celebrations. Officials have been courting a more upscale demographic, inspired by the city’s cultural appeal as the annual host of Art Basel and the recent influx of affluent newcomers moving south.

The Clevelander, built in 1938, pitches itself as a “playground for adults.” It has a storied reputation for its parties at the neon-lit pool bar on the steps of Ocean Drive. DJs, drinking contestants, exotic dancers and naked models in body paint have graced the Clevelander’s stage while patrons down giant slushee margaritas.

The party spot has long vexed city officials in Miami Beach. Commissioner David Suarez said he went to Ocean Drive the previous weekend to see how the city’s spring break crackdown was working.

“It certainly seemed that the Clevelander is the epicenter of a lot of problems and the loud music,” he said. “I really believe that business model is sort of antiquated for Miami Beach.”

