(Bloomberg) -- Miami Beach declared a state of emergency after a rowdy spring break weekend along the Florida city’s famed Ocean Drive entertainment district resulted in several shootings.

“Five innocent people were shot in our streets, and that’s despite the fact that we had one of the most massive deployments of police resources our city has seen,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said at a briefing on Monday. “We can’t endure this anymore.”

A curfew will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday in the South Beach section and last until Monday morning, City Manager Alina Hudak said at the briefing. A city-sponsored concert that was supposed to have attracted calmer crowds by featuring Broadway star Bernadette Peters will be rescheduled.

“While we want nothing more than for our residents and visitors to enjoy our beautiful and vibrant city, my first priority as the city manager of Miami Beach is to provide for public safety,” Hudak said.

The Miami Beach Fraternal Order of Police said that four police officers were injured over the weekend said that officers were “exhausted.”

“We don’t want spring break here, but they keep coming,” Gelber said.

With Florida tourism surpassing pre-pandemic levels, the Miami International Airport said it had the busiest day in its history on March 13 when it welcomed 166,727 passengers. It’s been advising travelers to arrive early because of increased spring break travel.

Read More: Florida Governor Says Tourism to State Tops Pre-Pandemic Levels

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.