(Bloomberg) -- Papi Steak, a popular South Beach steakhouse co-owned by celebrity hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman, is suing the city of Miami Beach over a curfew put in place in an attempt to reign in rowdy spring break crowds.

The curfew, announced on Monday, will see a large part of the South Beach entertainment district closed between midnight and 6 a.m., with the sale of alcoholic beverages also curtailed. It’s drawn criticism from affected restaurants and nightclubs that have said they’ll lose business, with a busy music festival being held just across the causeway in downtown Miami that is not subject to the curfew.

In a suit filed in Miami-Dade Circuit Court on Thursday, Papi Steak said the curfew was overbroad and noted that it derived a significant part of its revenue during late-night hours.

“The curfew is arbitrary and capricious because it seeks to restrict activities over a broad swath of South Beach without regard to any legitimate governmental need to prohibit travel, assembly, and other constitutionally protected activities throughout the curfew area,” the suit stated. “The curfew will not only adversely impact plaintiff’s revenues, but it will also cause a significant decrease in staff wages.”

Nearby Story Nightclub, which was also developed by Grutman, said it would shut down this weekend.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the curfew was justified and that it had been implemented as a last resort after five people were injured in shootings last weekend.

“I recognize that a curfew is an intrusive measure,” he wrote in an opinion editorial published in the Miami Herald. “It can hurt businesses and, obviously, is an imposition on people’s liberty. But we can’t balance lost revenue or, frankly, anything against our obligation to keep people safe.”

Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, asked visitors to this weekend’s Ultra Music Festival to “be mindful” while they enjoy the music.

