(Bloomberg) -- Miami-Dade County and the NBA’s Miami Heat said in a joint statement that they’re seeking to end business ties with FTX following the crypto exchange’s bankruptcy filing on Friday.

“The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing,” they said. “Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX, and we will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena.”

In 2021, FTX signed a 19-year agreement for the downtown Miami arena’s naming rights. The county government said it would invest $90 million of the net revenue in programs to reduce gun violence and to help the local economy, with FTX committing an extra $5 million for funding local communities, according to a statement released at the time.

“We are proud of the impact our Peace & Prosperity Plan -- funded through the original deal -- is already having in preventing violence and creating opportunity for young people across Miami-Dade, and we look forward to identifying a new partner to continue funding these important programs in the years ahead,” the county and the team added in Friday’s statement.

