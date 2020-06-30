(Bloomberg) -- Florida’s Miami-Dade County, the state’s most populous, reported the highest numbers of Covid-19 hospitalizations, intensive-care patients and ventilator use since at least early May.

The county said Tuesday that it has 1,202 people with Covid-19 in hospitals, an increase of 53 from a day earlier. The number of virus patients in intensive-care unit beds rose to 245 from 236, according to a report. There are 103 Covid-19 patients on ventilators, up from 90 a day earlier.

The number of available ICU beds dropped to 459 from 473 a day earlier, but remains broadly in line with the trend over the past two weeks. The county also has 526 beds that can be converted into ICU beds.

Miami-Dade has cautioned that some of Friday’s of data was partially skewed by the addition of new facilities that hadn’t previously been reporting, which may affect comparisons. On that day, the county added 113 patients related to the new facilities. But even after adjusting accordingly, the county would still be at the highest Covid-19 hospitalization since early May, when Bloomberg began tracking the data.

