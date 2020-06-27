(Bloomberg) -- Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is closing beaches for five days around the Independence Day weekend in response to a recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

In a statement Friday, he said the July 3 to July 7 closure may be extended “if conditions do not improve.”

Gimenez said he will also ban parades and other gatherings of more than 50 people during the same period.

“As we continue to see more COVID-19 positive test results among young adults and rising hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent thing to do to tamp down this recent uptick is to crack down on recreational activities that put our overall community at higher risk,” Gimenez said.

