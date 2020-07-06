Miami-Dade Mayor to Close Restaurants, Gyms Again to Curb Virus

(Bloomberg) -- Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez plans to sign an emergency order to close restaurants, gyms and party venues, among other businesses, as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the region, the hardest hit part of Florida.

In a statement Monday, Gimenez said the closures will be effective Wednesday.

“We want to ensure that our hospitals continue to have the staffing necessary to save lives,” he said.

