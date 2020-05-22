(Bloomberg) -- Miami-Dade, Florida’s most populous county and the home of Miami Beach, is targeting June 1 to reopen its beaches, the next major step for the region to emerge from its coronavirus shutdown.

In a statement Friday, Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s office said he had agreed on the target date in a virtual meeting earlier in the day with mayors and city managers from coastal communities in the county.

City managers, county staff and medical professionals will meet over the weekend to create rules for the reopening, and another meeting with Mayor Gimenez is scheduled for Tuesday.

Miami-Dade began a phased reopening of its economy this week, but its key tourism sector has remained essentially shuttered since the coronavirus pandemic reached Florida.

