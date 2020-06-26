(Bloomberg) -- Miami-Dade County reported 994 patients with Covid-19 admitted to hospitals as of Friday, an increase of 109 from a day earlier and the biggest-one day jump in at least four weeks.

But the county said Larkin Hospitals just began reporting, increasing both the number of beds and the number of Covid-19 patients.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive-care unit beds rose to 195 from 180, according to a report from the county, which is Florida’s most populous. The number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators reached 85, up from 84 a day earlier.

The county has 2,911 acute-care beds and 451 ICU beds available.

