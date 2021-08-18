(Bloomberg) -- Florida’s largest school district voted Wednesday to defy Governor Ron DeSantis and require masks for students when classes begin next week.

The Miami-Dade County School Board decided to require its 334,000 students to wear face coverings when classes begin next week, with the exception of students who provide a doctors’ note. Miami-Dade, the fourth largest public school system in the U.S., will review whether to keep the mask order periodically based on the threat of Covid to students and staff.

“The stakes are too high not to make sure we do everything we can to ensure the safety of our children,” said Marta Perez, a board member.

The vote is a rebuke to DeSantis, who issued an order last month that effectively started the process of banning school mask mandates. The governor’s order set in motion rules to “protect parents’ right” to make decisions for their kids on school masks.

Under the rules, parents must at least have a right to opt out of any mask requirement. DeSantis says the order is protecting the spirit of Florida’s new “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” which he signed in July.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.