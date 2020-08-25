(Bloomberg) -- Miami-Dade will let restaurants reopen for indoor dining as a Covid-19 surge in Florida’s most populous county appeared to be abating.The changes will take effect Monday, Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Tuesday in a virtual press conference. He said indoor areas must stay at 50% capacity. There must be six feet between tables, and as many as six people can sit at each table.

Miami-Dade reshut indoor dining last month as Covid-19 swept across the Sun Belt. But in recent weeks, the numbers of patients hospitalized with coronavirus have been consistently declining.

