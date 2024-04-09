(Bloomberg) -- Exchange operator Miami International Holdings Inc. named former Citadel Securities executive Troy Kane president of its Minneapolis Grain Exchange and chief executive officer of the firm’s futures business.

The company — which also owns Miami International Securities Exchange, or MIAX — said Kane will be responsible for day-to-day operations of MGEX, an agricultural futures exchange, and will become CEO of the newly formed MIAX Futures business. He will take over leadership of MGEX from Mark Bagan, who will continue as CEO of the business during a transition period and then become executive vice chairman of MGEX’s board, according to a statement Tuesday.

Kane, who joined the Princeton, New Jersey-based company earlier this month, was chief operating officer for counterparty strategy and global head of derivatives and fixed-income, currencies and commodities development at Citadel Securities. At the market-making firm, founded by Ken Griffin, he helped manage partnerships with exchanges, banks and vendors, and was responsible for market-structure advocacy across futures, options, fixed-income and equity products in the Americas.

“We are looking forward to leveraging Troy’s deep knowledge of capital markets, industry relationships and extensive domain expertise to accelerate a number of key strategic initiatives for our futures exchanges,” Miami International Holdings CEO Thomas Gallagher said in the statement.

Prior to Citadel Securities, Kane held various roles at CME Group Inc., including head of strategy for financial and over-the-counter products. He was also global head of algorithmic business development at BGC Partners Inc. and chief operating officer at Eagle Seven. Kane, who is based in Chicago, began his career as a floor clerk at Kane Trading in the grain and oilseed pits at the Chicago Board of Trade.

Miami International Holdings owns and operates a number of exchanges across equities, options and futures, as well as a clearinghouse. The firm is awaiting approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission to operate an electronic and physical trading floor for options in its namesake city.

