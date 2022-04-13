(Bloomberg) -- NoMad Hotels, a New York-born brand beloved by trendy travelers, plans to open its first residential project: a condo building in Miami’s Wynwood arts and entertainment district.

The property, being developed by Florida’s Related Group and Manhattan-based Tricap, will have 329 units that owners can rent to short-term guests. A public rooftop bar and restaurant will be helmed by Leo Robitschek, the former bar director for New York’s Eleven Madison Park.

The project marks the latest arrival of a luxury brand popular with the global jet set, as Miami sees a flood of fresh investment and workers from the finance, tech and crypto industries.

Read more: New York Money, Miami Hype Collide to Fuel Wild Crypto Ambitions

“Miami’s on fire, and everybody wants to be in Miami,” said Andrew Zobler, chief executive officer of NoMad’s parent, Sydell Group, noting that he recently moved to the city himself. “Not only is it the first residential project for us, but it’s the first new-build project for NoMad and it’s been really exciting to work with the architects to try and figure out what a NoMad feels like in a new building and also in a tropical environment.”

The NoMad Residences Wynwood will draw inspiration from the brand’s original hotel in Manhattan, which closed in 2021 after a nine-year run, as well as its sister properties in London, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Apartment prices will start in the mid-$500,000s for a 464-square-foot (43-square-meter) studio and go up to a couple million for a penthouse, said Related Group President Jon Paul Perez. Sales at the nine-story building will start this month, with groundbreaking scheduled toward the end of the year.

Demand for units in Miami should remain strong, especially with hedge funds, banks and venture capital firms renting offices and bringing high-paying jobs to the city, Perez said. He expects the NoMad project to attract locals as well as buyers from outside South Florida.

“Because of the NoMad brand, you’re going to draw the New Yorkers that are coming here, because they’re very familiar with it,” he said. “We’re also hoping that we’re going to see some buyers from Europe, specifically London,” where the new NoMad hotel has earned accolades, Perez said.

The pairing with a luxury brand favored by New Yorkers is an increasingly common trend in Miami. Late last year, Related Group announced plans for a St. Regis condo tower in the Brickell financial district, where Mast Capital is developing the 397-unit Cipriani Residences Miami.

Bernardo Fort-Brescia, a founding principal of the Miami-based architecture firm Arquitectonica that’s working on both the NoMad and Cipriani projects, said the city is undergoing a transformation that he doesn’t expect will slow down anytime soon. Growth is extending beyond residential development to a pipeline of office buildings that will draw a surge of new workers -- changes he likened to historic cultural shifts in New York and Paris.

“Here,” Fort-Brescia said, “I think it’s living a moment in which the city is becoming a real city.”

