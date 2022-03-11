(Bloomberg) -- U.S. investment firm 777 Partners LLC bought control of Belgian soccer club Standard Liege for an undisclosed amount, deepening its bet on what it considers undervalued sports assets in Europe.

The Miami-based firm bought a controlling stake from Bruno Venanzi, the co-founder of energy company Lampiris and club president for the past seven years, Standard said Friday in a statement on its web site.

“777 Partners is delighted to take up this new challenge to help the club continue its development and regain its former glory,” said Standard, which won the last of its 10 Belgian league titles in 2009.

Currently languishing in 13th position in Belgium’s top division, Standard had pre-Covid revenues of between 45 million to 50 million euros a year, according to a person familiar with the situation.

777 already owns Genoa in Italy’s Serie A, a minority stake in La Liga’s Sevilla and recently agreed to buy Vasco da Gama in Brazil.

