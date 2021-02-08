(Bloomberg) -- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he is working on a resolution to add Bitcoin to the city’s balance sheet.

He said the matter would be addressed at a city commission meeting on Thursday, according to a comment on Twitter in response to another tweet suggesting the time had come.

Suarez has been vocal about how the the city should allow certain types of Bitcoin transactions and invest in the cryptocurrency, and this resolution would mark the first concrete step. It comes after Tesla Inc. announced it had invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin.

Suarez, the mayor of a city of about 454,000, spoke with Tesla founder Elon Musk on Friday about a different matter: Musk’s desire for his Boring Co. to build a tunnel under the South Florida city.

