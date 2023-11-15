(Bloomberg) --

A weather front moving across south Florida will bring heavy rain and the risk of floods across the area, including Miami, the National Weather Service said.

Flood watches have been posted across the region for the system that will arrive late Wednesday and continue into Thursday, said David Roth, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center said. As much as three to eight inches could fall, with some places getting as much as 10 inches.

There is even a 10% chance it develops into a tropical system later, the US National Hurricane Center said. More likely conditions won’t be right for that to happen but the storm will track up the East Coast and bring rain to Maine and the Canadian Maritimes on Saturday.

In addition to the flood threat from the rain, a high-surf advisory has been raised for Florida's southeast coast, including Miami, where waves could reach up to 10 feet and dangerous rip currents are likely.

In other weather news:

Caribbean: In addition to the system sweeping Florida, another one in the western Caribbean has a 30% chance of spinning up into 2023’s next Atlantic storm in 48 hours, the hurricane center said. Regardless of whether it forms, it will likely bring heavy rain across the region, including Haiti, which is prone to mudslides and flooding.

Pacific: In the South Pacific Tropical Cyclone Mal has passed by Fiji and will now weaken as it moves away from land. Elsewhere, global forecasters are watch two systems in the western Pacific to see if they will become tropical, as well as another in the Bay of Bengal in the Indian Ocean.

UK: Another Atlantic storm will roll in on Thursday bringing clouds and rain to the southern UK. “As we go through Thursday morning itself then, a wet and windy story across many southern areas,” said Alex Burkill, a UK Met Office meteorologist in a briefing. As much as three to four centimeters of rain could fall together with gale-force winds, he said.

