(Bloomberg) -- The second presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be relocated to a performing arts center in Miami after the event’s original host -- the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor -- pulled out due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oct. 15 town-hall style debate will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Tuesday. Michigan’s decision to abandon hosting duties was reported by the Detroit Free Press, and came as the university announced its plans for limited in-person classes in the fall.

The venue change comes as Trump has sought to pressure Biden to hold a fourth debate, announcing last week that he was asking his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to negotiate an additional session. Biden’s campaign has said he will participate in the traditional three debates, and accused Trump of an effort to create a distraction by floating an additional contest.

In addition to the event in Miami, the two candidates are expected to meet on Sept. 29 at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, and on Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Vice President Mike Pence will meet his still-unknown Democratic challenger Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Coming Up:

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for the week beginning Aug. 17 in Milwaukee, while the Republicans are slated to meet a week later with events in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida.

