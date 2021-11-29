Miami’s 777 Is in Talks for a Controlling Stake in British Basketball League

(Bloomberg) -- The investment firm 777 Partners is in talks for a controlling interest in the British Basketball League, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

The Miami-based group has offered to pay 7 million pounds ($9.3 million) for a 45% stake in the league, the person said, who asked not to be named as discussions are private. There is no certainty the discussions will result in a deal, they added.

The BBL did not respond to a request for comment.

The talks follow 777’s purchase of the Italian Serie A team Genoa in September for an undisclosed price. 777 also owns one of the BBL’s teams, the London Lions, and has a minority stake in the Sevilla Futbol Club.

BBL was founded in 1987 according to its website, and now consists of 10 professional teams from cities such as Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow and London.

777’s move follows a period of intense interest from financial groups in sports leagues and teams in Europe, where prices are often much lower than they are in America.

